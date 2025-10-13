Latest information for travellers following flash floods in Spain
- Torrential rain from Storm Alice has caused widespread flooding and significant travel disruption across Spanish holiday destinations, including Ibiza, Catalonia, and Alicante.
- Spain's meteorological agency, AEMET, issued a temporary red weather warning for Catalonia and maintains orange warnings for "very heavy and persistent showers" along the Mediterranean coast and Balearic Islands.
- Hundreds of tourists have faced flight delays and cancellations, with Ibiza airport temporarily paralysed due to flooding and power cuts, resulting in at least 24 flight cancellations over the weekend.
- Emergency services in the Balearic Islands have recorded 282 incidents, such as flooded buildings and roads, directly linked to Storm Alice since Thursday.
- The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued severe weather warnings for Murcia and Valencia, advising travellers in affected areas to follow local authority guidance.