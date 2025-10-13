Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Latest information for travellers following flash floods in Spain

A civil protection vehicle drives through a flooded street in Sant Jordi, Ibiza
A civil protection vehicle drives through a flooded street in Sant Jordi, Ibiza (AFP/Getty)
  • Torrential rain from Storm Alice has caused widespread flooding and significant travel disruption across Spanish holiday destinations, including Ibiza, Catalonia, and Alicante.
  • Spain's meteorological agency, AEMET, issued a temporary red weather warning for Catalonia and maintains orange warnings for "very heavy and persistent showers" along the Mediterranean coast and Balearic Islands.
  • Hundreds of tourists have faced flight delays and cancellations, with Ibiza airport temporarily paralysed due to flooding and power cuts, resulting in at least 24 flight cancellations over the weekend.
  • Emergency services in the Balearic Islands have recorded 282 incidents, such as flooded buildings and roads, directly linked to Storm Alice since Thursday.
  • The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued severe weather warnings for Murcia and Valencia, advising travellers in affected areas to follow local authority guidance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in