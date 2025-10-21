Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Two accused of posing as dentists and wrongly operating on patients

Police in Spain raid illegal dental clinic and arrest two impostors
  • Police in Spain have arrested two people in Madrid who were allegedly posing as dentists and performing procedures without proper qualifications.
  • The suspects allegedly administered anaesthetic and carried out dental treatments, offering services on social media at prices significantly below market value.
  • One patient suffered a serious oral infection requiring urgent medical care after undergoing an extraction performed by the unqualified individuals.
  • The clinic owner is also under investigation for fraud and collaboration, while the arrested individuals face charges including professional intrusion, public health violation, and immigration law violation.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in