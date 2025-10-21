Two accused of posing as dentists and wrongly operating on patients
- Police in Spain have arrested two people in Madrid who were allegedly posing as dentists and performing procedures without proper qualifications.
- The suspects allegedly administered anaesthetic and carried out dental treatments, offering services on social media at prices significantly below market value.
- One patient suffered a serious oral infection requiring urgent medical care after undergoing an extraction performed by the unqualified individuals.
- The clinic owner is also under investigation for fraud and collaboration, while the arrested individuals face charges including professional intrusion, public health violation, and immigration law violation.
- Watch the video in full above.