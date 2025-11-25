Southall fire spreads to second warehouse as ‘explosions’ are heard
- A massive warehouse fire has erupted in Southall, London, with a vast plume of smoke visible across the city's skyline.
- The London Fire Brigade was called to the blaze at a warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road shortly before 9 am.
- Over 150 firefighters and 25 fire engines are currently tackling the fire, which has engulfed at least three-quarters of the initial building.
- A second warehouse has reportedly caught fire, with social media footage showing thick black smoke and reports of explosions.
- Residents in the area are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke.