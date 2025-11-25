Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Southall fire spreads to second warehouse as ‘explosions’ are heard

Crews from Southall, Heston, Ealing and surrounding fire stations are responding to the incident
Crews from Southall, Heston, Ealing and surrounding fire stations are responding to the incident (London Fire Brigade)
  • A massive warehouse fire has erupted in Southall, London, with a vast plume of smoke visible across the city's skyline.
  • The London Fire Brigade was called to the blaze at a warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road shortly before 9 am.
  • Over 150 firefighters and 25 fire engines are currently tackling the fire, which has engulfed at least three-quarters of the initial building.
  • A second warehouse has reportedly caught fire, with social media footage showing thick black smoke and reports of explosions.
  • Residents in the area are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke.
