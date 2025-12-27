Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Investigation launched after big fire at seaside amusement park

Fire breaks out at seaside amusement park in South Shields
  • An investigation has been launched after a large fire tore through the Dinosaur Cove attraction at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields on Boxing Day evening.
  • Emergency services, including Tyne and Wear Fire Service, Northumbria Police, and North East Ambulance Service, responded to the blaze, which started around 7pm.
  • Fire crews worked through the night, extinguishing the fire by 3.30 am on Saturday, with six fire engines and specialist appliances on scene at its height.
  • Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as malicious, and enquiries into the cause are ongoing, with a report to be handed to the Health and Safety Executive.
  • The fire blocked local roads and a police cordon was in place, but it is not yet clear if anyone was injured.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in