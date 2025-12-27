Investigation launched after big fire at seaside amusement park
- An investigation has been launched after a large fire tore through the Dinosaur Cove attraction at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields on Boxing Day evening.
- Emergency services, including Tyne and Wear Fire Service, Northumbria Police, and North East Ambulance Service, responded to the blaze, which started around 7pm.
- Fire crews worked through the night, extinguishing the fire by 3.30 am on Saturday, with six fire engines and specialist appliances on scene at its height.
- Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as malicious, and enquiries into the cause are ongoing, with a report to be handed to the Health and Safety Executive.
- The fire blocked local roads and a police cordon was in place, but it is not yet clear if anyone was injured.