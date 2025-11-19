Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Multiple injuries’ reported after South Korea ferry incident

Authorities are mobilising all available assets for rescue
Authorities are mobilising all available assets for rescue
  • A South Korean ferry carrying 267 people ran aground off the nation's southwest coast on Wednesday.
  • The vessel was travelling from the southern island of Jeju to the southwestern port city of Mokpo.
  • Five people sustained minor injuries, though no further casualties have been reported.
  • The ship had 246 passengers and 21 crew members aboard when the incident occurred.
  • Authorities are mobilising all available assets for rescue, and the cause of the grounding remains unclear.
In full

