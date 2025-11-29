Men suspected of planning to fight for Russia arrested
- Four South African men were arrested at a Johannesburg boarding gate on Friday, suspected of attempting to travel to Russia to fight in its military.
- The arrests followed a tip-off and a preliminary investigation revealed a South African female allegedly facilitated their travel and recruitment.
- South African law strictly prohibits citizens from providing military assistance to foreign governments or participating in foreign armies without explicit authorisation.
- The arrests come weeks after reports emerged of 17 other South African nationals becoming stranded in Ukraine, allegedly lured into mercenary forces.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the 17 men in Ukraine, and police will also investigate Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for allegedly luring men to Russia.