Why health officials are warning against toad-licking in US state
- Arizona officials are warning Phoenix residents against licking Sonoran Desert toads, which secrete a toxic neurotoxin.
- The toads' secretions contain 5-MeO-DMT, a psychoactive compound, and some individuals are attempting to harness its psychedelic properties.
- Recent unseasonal rainfall in the Phoenix Valley has increased the appearance of toxic toads and wild mushrooms, prompting health warnings.
- Licking these toads can lead to severe illness or even death in both humans and pets.
- Pet owners are advised to immediately flush their animal's tongue with water and seek emergency veterinary care if contact with a toad occurs.