Pressure mounts on Trump and Starmer after Israel recognises Somaliland
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unilaterally recognised Somaliland, a disputed state that declared independence in 1991.
- This recognition makes Israel the first country to officially acknowledge Somaliland since its declaration of independence 34 years ago.
- Netanyahu stated the move was 'in the spirit of the Abraham Accords' and aims to tackle Iranian-sponsored Houthi terrorism in the Red Sea and Strait of Aden.
- The decision puts pressure on UK Labour leader Keir Starmer and Donald Trump to also recognise Somaliland, which is seen as a strategic ally against regional threats.
- Somaliland, a former British protectorate, has successfully held democratic elections and is viewed as a stable entity, contrasting with an unstable Somalia.