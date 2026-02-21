Bodies of two men recovered from popular peak after major search
- The bodies of two men, aged 19 and 20, have been recovered from Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in North Wales.
- Their discovery followed a major search operation launched after concerns for their welfare were reported to North Wales Police on Wednesday.
- Mountain rescue teams, including Llanberis and Aberglaslyn, conducted extensive searches in challenging wintry conditions.
- The search efforts continued into Thursday and the bodies were tragically located and identified.
- Jurgen Dissmann, chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, expressed heartfelt condolences to the families, noting the difficult conditions faced by volunteers.
