Bodies of two men recovered from popular peak after major search

The bodies of two men have been recovered from Snowdon
The bodies of two men have been recovered from Snowdon (Getty Images)
  • The bodies of two men, aged 19 and 20, have been recovered from Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in North Wales.
  • Their discovery followed a major search operation launched after concerns for their welfare were reported to North Wales Police on Wednesday.
  • Mountain rescue teams, including Llanberis and Aberglaslyn, conducted extensive searches in challenging wintry conditions.
  • The search efforts continued into Thursday and the bodies were tragically located and identified.
  • Jurgen Dissmann, chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, expressed heartfelt condolences to the families, noting the difficult conditions faced by volunteers.
