New Year snow forecast for much of UK after Met Office weather warnings
- The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across large parts of the UK, including England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, starting from New Year's Day.
- Up to 5cm of snow is expected in areas of England and Wales, with northern Scotland potentially seeing up to 10cm, alongside widespread icy conditions and frosty temperatures.
- The cold snap, driven by Arctic air and strong northerly winds, is predicted to last through at least the first week of January 2026, bringing the first significant snow of winter for many.
- Travel disruption is anticipated due to snow and ice, with forecasters advising extra time for journeys and checking public transport.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow cold health alerts, urging people to check on vulnerable neighbours, family, and friends due to increased health risks from plummeting temperatures.