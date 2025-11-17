Met Office snow forecast with amber cold health alert in force for parts of UK
- The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for ice and snow across the north of the UK this week, alongside a cold health alert.
- Widespread frosts are forecast, with temperatures expected to drop as low as minus 7C in Scotland.
- Ice warnings began on Monday evening in parts of the North East and Scotland, with further snow and ice warnings extending into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for various northern regions.
- Around 2 to 5cm of snow is forecast at low levels in affected areas, accompanied by outbreaks of rain and hill snow.
- The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a four-day cold weather alert for the Midlands and northern England, effective from Monday morning until Friday.