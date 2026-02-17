Flood warning issued as snow and heavy rain to hit parts of UK
- Yellow weather warnings for snow, sleet, and heavy rain are in place across much of Wales, central and southern England from Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday.
- Up to 50mm of rain is expected in some areas, particularly Dartmoor, Devon, with 10-20mm falling widely, potentially causing flooding and travel disruption.
- The Met Office warns of snow over higher parts of southern England, the Midlands, and mid- and southeast Wales.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow cold health alert for parts of England from Tuesday evening until Friday, anticipating increased demand on healthcare services and risks to vulnerable people.
- The weather is expected to become much milder by the weekend, with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid teens, despite further spells of wind and rain.
