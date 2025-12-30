Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Where is snow forecast to fall in the UK?

Guinness World Records reveals two new festive records
  • The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across northern Scotland, effective from 1 January to 2 January 2026.
  • Frequent and heavy snow showers are anticipated, potentially causing travel disruption, with up to 30cm of snow possible on the highest routes and hills.
  • The warning covers the entirety of northern Scotland, with Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, and Strathclyde the regions and local authorities affected.
  • Arctic air and strong northerly winds will bring cold or very cold conditions across the entire UK, with widespread and locally severe frosts expected.
  • The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold health alert for the north east and north west of England, warning of increased health risks for vulnerable individuals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in