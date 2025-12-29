Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Office issues New Year weather warning with heavy snow to hit UK

UK weather: Will it snow in the New Year? Temperatures set to dip next week
  • The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across parts of Scotland, effective from New Year's Day until 2 January.
  • Frequent and heavy snow showers are expected, potentially causing travel disruption, with accumulations of 2-5cm generally and up to 30cm or more on higher routes.
  • An amber cold health alert from the UKHSA is in place for the North East and North West of England until 5 January, with temperatures forecast to drop to 3-5C.
  • This cold snap is likely to significantly impact health and social care services, leading to a potential rise in deaths among vulnerable individuals and increased demand for healthcare.
  • Yellow cold health alerts are also active for other regions of England, and the public is urged to check on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbours, particularly those with dementia.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in