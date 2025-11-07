Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sky’s interest in buying ITV explained

ITV has confirmed it is in early stage talks over a possible sale of its broadcasting arm to Sky (PA)
ITV has confirmed it is in early stage talks over a possible sale of its broadcasting arm to Sky (PA) (PA Archive)
  • ITV has confirmed it is in preliminary discussions with Sky, owned by Comcast, regarding a potential £1.6 billion sale of its media and entertainment division.
  • The proposed sale encompasses ITV's terrestrial television channels, its streaming service ITVX, its 40 per cent stake in ITN, and regional news operations, but explicitly excludes ITV Studios.
  • Should an agreement be reached, it would significantly reshape the UK broadcasting landscape, positioning Sky as the nation's largest commercial broadcaster and expanding its reach to UK viewers.
  • The acquisition would grant Sky a formidable position in the TV advertising market, potentially covering around 70 per cent of all UK broadcast advertising, which is expected to face significant regulatory scrutiny from Ofcom and the CMA.
  • ITV's shares rose following the announcement, with analysts suggesting the sale could unlock value for shareholders amidst the company's recent declining share value.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in