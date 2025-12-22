Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major incident declared after huge sinkhole opens in canal

12 people were rescued from boats after a sinkhole opened up on the Shropshire Union Canal during the night
12 people were rescued from boats after a sinkhole opened up on the Shropshire Union Canal during the night (Getty Images)
  • A major incident has been declared after a large sinkhole, measuring 164ft by 164ft, opened in the Shropshire Union Canal near Drawbridge, Chemistry, Shropshire.
  • Three boats were caught in the sinkhole, although no one was believed to be on board and there have been no injuries reported.
  • About 12 residents from nearby moored boats have been relocated to a welfare centre.
  • Emergency services, including fire, police, ambulance, and environmental agencies, are managing the incident, which involved unstable ground and fast-moving water.
  • The situation was declared stable by 8.30am Monday, with water flow reduced and no ongoing search and rescue, though the public is advised to avoid the area.
