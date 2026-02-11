Men charged after football fan was killed as he walked home from match
- Twelve men have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of football fan Simon Dobbin.
- Mr Dobbin, a Cambridge United fan, died five years after being brutally assaulted on his way home from a match in Southend, leaving him with permanent brain damage.
- Essex Police confirmed that the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges following a complex and painstaking investigation.
- All 12 men are scheduled to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 31 March.
- Authorities have urged the public to refrain from commentary that could prejudice the ongoing legal proceedings and ensure a fair trial.
