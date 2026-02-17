Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shia LaBeouf arrested during Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival
Shia LaBeouf at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (EPA)
  • Actor Shia LaBeouf was reportedly arrested in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations.
  • He was detained early on Tuesday morning and faces two counts of simple battery.
  • The charges stem from an alleged brawl outside a bar in the French Quarter.
  • LaBeouf had reportedly been partying in the city for several days prior to the incident.
  • A local bartender described him as “terrorizing the city” before his arrest.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in