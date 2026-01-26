Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man guilty of raping vulnerable woman, 18, in park

Sheraz Malik was found guilty of raping a woman following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court
Sheraz Malik was found guilty of raping a woman following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
  • Sheraz Malik, 28, has been found guilty of two counts of rape following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
  • The charges relate to the rape of an 18-year-old woman, described as 'drunk and obviously vulnerable', in Sutton Lawn park, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on June 29 last year.
  • Malik, an asylum seeker from Pakistan, maintained the sexual encounter was consensual, but a jury unanimously convicted him of oral and vaginal rape.
  • The court heard the victim was left alone with a group of men, including Malik, after sharing vodka with a friend, and was subsequently raped twice by two different men.
  • Judge Simon Ash KC has adjourned the case for a mention hearing on February 6 to fix a sentencing date, ordering a pre-sentence report and remanding Malik into custody.
