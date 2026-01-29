Shampoo sold on Amazon recalled over banned chemical
- The Pilgrim Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner set has been pulled from sale as it poses a “serious chemical risk”.
- The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued an urgent recall for the product, which was sold on Amazon.
- The hair products contain zinc pyrithione, an ingredient prohibited for use in cosmetic products in the UK and EU.
- Zinc pyrithione was classified as unsafe due to concerns over its risks to reproduction, fertility, and potential DNA damage.
- The shampoo and conditioner also contained several undeclared allergens, posing an additional risk to consumers with sensitivities.