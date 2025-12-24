Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Call for more renters’ protections as no-fault evictions banned

  • From May, landlords will be banned from using Section 21 'no-fault' eviction notices under Labour’s new Renters’ Rights Act, though they can still be issued until then.
  • Kristina, a single mum from north London, has been issued a Section 21 eviction just before Christmas and has had to tell her children that she cannot afford presents as a result.
  • Housing campaigners, including Generation Rent and the Renters’ Reform Coalition, welcome the ban but argue it does not adequately address the issue of soaring rental costs across the UK.
  • Campaigners are calling for additional measures, such as rent controls or caps on rent increases, to prevent landlords from using excessive hikes as a 'backdoor eviction' method.
  • The government said it is committed to supporting renters through the new Act, which will also cap advance payments and provide tenants with stronger powers to challenge excessive rent increases.
