Former soldier launches petrol bombs at police station – narrowly missing officer

CCTV captures man launching petrol bombs at police station
  • Jamie Taylor, a former soldier, launched homemade petrol bombs at a Police Scotland station in Livingston, Scotland, in an attempt to "blow it up".
  • CCTV footage showed Taylor throwing three Molotov cocktails at police vans parked outside the office on 30 May.
  • A police officer, PC Kirsty Forsyth, narrowly avoided serious injury when one of the bombs was thrown as she tackled a blaze with a fire extinguisher.
  • Taylor, 34, was caught shortly after the incident and subsequently pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching the 1883 Explosives Act.
  • He is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Stirling in January.
