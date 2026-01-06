Why Scotland could be set to reintroduce lynxes into the wild
- A significant public consultation has commenced in northern Scotland regarding the potential reintroduction of lynx, a species absent from Britain for over 500 years.
- The Lynx to Scotland group, comprising several charities, is leading the effort to gather local opinions on the return of the cats, citing potential benefits for biodiversity, landscapes, communities, and tourism.
- Supporters argue that lynx, which pose no threat to people, could naturally manage the rapidly increasing deer population, currently causing extensive environmental damage and impeding Scotland's climate objectives.
- Dozens of public events are scheduled across the Highlands and Moray to engage local residents, organisations, and land managers, ensuring their views shape any future reintroduction plans.
- Should the reintroduction proceed, it would involve a small, carefully monitored release of lynx over several years, with the first public information sessions set for January 2026.