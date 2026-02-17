Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Students ‘relatively unscathed’ after school bus crash

NIAS are treating patients at the scene
NIAS are treating patients at the scene (PA)
  • A school bus transporting 40 students from St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook was involved in a collision in Belleeks, Co Armagh, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday.
  • Emergency services, including five ambulances, two advanced paramedics, an officer, and an ambulance doctor, attended the scene after the crash at 3.38pm.
  • Police confirmed that the children involved sustained only minor injuries, with a local MLA saying all children "walked away relatively unscathed."
  • The school principal, Daithí Murray, informed parents that all students were safe and had been collected, and support from the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Response Team would be available.
  • Road users were advised to avoid the Tullyah Road area between Newtownhamilton and Camlough following the incident.
