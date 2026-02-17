Students ‘relatively unscathed’ after school bus crash
- A school bus transporting 40 students from St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook was involved in a collision in Belleeks, Co Armagh, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday.
- Emergency services, including five ambulances, two advanced paramedics, an officer, and an ambulance doctor, attended the scene after the crash at 3.38pm.
- Police confirmed that the children involved sustained only minor injuries, with a local MLA saying all children "walked away relatively unscathed."
- The school principal, Daithí Murray, informed parents that all students were safe and had been collected, and support from the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Response Team would be available.
- Road users were advised to avoid the Tullyah Road area between Newtownhamilton and Camlough following the incident.
