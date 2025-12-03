Boy, 8, rushed to hospital after bridge crash rips roof off school bus
- A school bus collided with a bridge in Coppull, Lancashire, resulting in its roof being ripped off.
- The incident occurred on Spendmore Lane just after 12.30pm on Wednesday.
- Emergency services attended the scene, and the road was closed following the collision.
- Several children sustained injuries, with an eight-year-old boy taken to hospital for a head injury.
- Other children on the bus were assessed and discharged at the scene, with police describing their injuries as "relatively minor".