Boy, 8, rushed to hospital after bridge crash rips roof off school bus

Several children were injured in the incident
Several children were injured in the incident (The Hinds Head at Charnock Richard/Facebook)
  • A school bus collided with a bridge in Coppull, Lancashire, resulting in its roof being ripped off.
  • The incident occurred on Spendmore Lane just after 12.30pm on Wednesday.
  • Emergency services attended the scene, and the road was closed following the collision.
  • Several children sustained injuries, with an eight-year-old boy taken to hospital for a head injury.
  • Other children on the bus were assessed and discharged at the scene, with police describing their injuries as "relatively minor".
