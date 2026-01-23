Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two dead and four still missing after cargo ship tragedy in South China Sea

Both Chinese and Filipino authorities responded to the incident
Both Chinese and Filipino authorities responded to the incident (AP)
  • A Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, carrying 21 Filipino sailors and iron ore, capsized near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Friday.
  • The Chinese military reported that 17 crew members were rescued, with two later confirmed dead and four still unaccounted for.
  • Both the Chinese military and coast guard, alongside the Philippines coast guard, deployed ships and aircraft to assist in the search and rescue operations.
  • The vessel overturned approximately 55 nautical miles northwest of Scarborough Shoal, a highly contested area known for sovereignty disputes and fishing rights.
  • This incident follows recent diplomatic tensions between China and the Philippines concerning maritime issues in the region, including a dispute over a social media post by a Philippine coast guard officer.
