At least two dead after cargo ship capsizes near disputed islands in South China Sea
There were 21 Filipino sailors on board the cargo ship
At least two crew members were reported dead after a cargo vessel carrying 21 Filipino sailors capsized near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, triggering search-and-rescue operations on Friday.
The Chinese coast guard said it received a report at around 1.30am on Friday that a foreign cargo vessel was in distress in waters near the shoal. It said 17 crew members had been rescued.
The Philippine coast guard (PCG) said it had sent two ships and two aircraft to assist the Filipino crew members aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo ship carrying iron ore and bound for the southern Chinese port of Yangjiang.
“The PCG command centre acquired information from the Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre that 10 of the 21 Filipino crew members were rescued by a passing China Coast Guard vessel,” it said.
Scarborough Shoal is among the most hotly disputed maritime features in the region and has long been a flashpoint over sovereignty claims and fishing rights in the South China Sea.
More follows
