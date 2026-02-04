Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alleged ransom note for Savannah Guthrie’s mother investigated by police

911 audio reveals fears over Nancy Guthrie's health issues after she was reported missing
  • Authorities are investigating an alleged ransom note as part of the search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show star Savannah Guthrie.
  • Nancy Guthrie was reportedly abducted from her home on Saturday, with the investigation now in its fourth day.
  • TMZ has reported receiving a ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's return.
  • The Pima County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is taking the ransom report seriously and continues to appeal for information.
  • Savannah Guthrie has withdrawn from her hosting duties for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony to be with her family.
