Nancy Guthrie ‘ransom note’ included information only abductor would know
- There was no sign early Thursday of a response to Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s message to her 84-year-old mother’s kidnapper.
- Guthrie and her siblings posted a heart-wrenching video Wednesday night, publicly appealing for proof of life for their mother Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared from her home five days ago and is believed to have been abducted.
- Several media organizations have received purported ransom notes, which they passed to investigators. One note included details only the abductor would know, along with a dollar amount and deadline, the recipient said.
- “When we saw some of those details, it was clear after a couple of sentences that this might not be a hoax,” KOLD anchor Mary Coleman said Wednesday.
- “We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” Savannah Guthrie said in the family’s emotional appeal. “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”
