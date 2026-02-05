Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea to potential kidnappers of her mom: ‘We are ready to talk’ - Live updates
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Arizona home last weekend, police said
Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie made an emotional plea Wednesday night for her mother Nancy’s return, telling anybody who is holding the 84-year-old that her family is “ready to talk.”
In a video alongside her siblings, Savannah said her family had heard about the reports of a ransom letter and wanted to open a line of communication.
“However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her,” Savannah said in the video posted to Instagram.
News outlets TMZ and KGUN 9 reported that they have received ransom notes for Nancy that demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for her safe return. Police have not confirmed the authenticity of these reported notes.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said Nancy was abducted from her Arizona home, where she was last seen Saturday night.
Nanos said Tuesday his office is “aware” of reports about “possible ransom note(s),” and that investigators are “taking all tips and leads very seriously.”
President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he spoke with Savannah and is “deploying all resources to get her mother home safely.”
What we know about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
- Today show star Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen at her Arizona home Saturday night.
- The 84-year-old is “limited in mobility” but of “great sound mind,” according to local authorities.
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday that he believes Nancy was abducted.
- Savannah has been absent from her show and will not be joining NBC Sports for its coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony as her family grapples with Nancy’s disappearance.
- Police have received “hundreds of leads” related to Nancy’s case, Nanos said Tuesday.
- A ransom note was sent to multiple news outlets offering Nancy’s release in exchange for millions in Bitcoin.
- Local authorities have confirmed it is investigating the notes, but have not confirmed their authenticity
- Savannah and her siblings shared a video online Wednesday night saying they are “ready to talk” to anybody who is holding their mom, but they need proof of life first.
- President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he spoke with Savannah and is “deploying all resources to get her mother home safely.”
CNN correspondent says nature of Nancy Guthrie's 'high-profile' disappearance could lead to 'sinister' tips
A CNN correspondent has said the nature of Nancy Guthrie's “high-profile” disappearance could lead to the public sending “sinister” tips to police.
“In these high-profile situations, authorities are often flooded with tips — some turn out to be credible, some not so credible and some downright sinister,” CNN Senior Correspondent Josh Campbell told TV host Jake Tapper Wednesday.
Photo: Nancy Guthrie's missing person poster
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department released Nancy Guthrie’s missing person poster Sunday after she vanished from her Arizona home Saturday night.
The 84-year-old is labeled as a “vulnerable adult.”
Ex-FBI official said 'vast majority' of victims in elderly kidnappings know the offender
Candice DeLong, a former FBI criminal profiler, has said that the “vast majority” of victims in elderly kidnappings know the offender.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Arizona home Saturday night. Police believe she was taken in her sleep.
“There is one thing I’d like to add about kindnapping of elderly people, especially people over 80. In the vast majority of cases, the offender is known to the victim, “ DeLong told CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday.
Watch: 911 audio reveals fears over Nancy Guthrie's health issues after she was reported missing
Video shows trail of blood and missing doorbell camera outside Nancy Guthrie’s house
New video has revealed what appears to be a trail of blood leading from the front door of Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home and a missing doorbell camera in the wake of the 84-year-old’s disappearance.
Nancy, mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen Saturday night. Authorities believe she was abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills, outside Tucson, against her will.
NewsNation released video of dried droplets of blood on stone slabs outside her front door, leading away from the house. It was also discovered that a Ring doorbell security camera had been removed from Guthrie’s front door by the time police arrived at her home, they said. The popular home security brand’s cameras are often attached to doorframes and can be used to keep track of people outside people’s houses.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said during a press conference Tuesday that investigators are examining whether the doorbell camera was intentionally removed.
Investigators have gathered DNA samples from the home and those have been submitted for analysis, Nanos said, but he declined to provide additional details.
“I’m not saying there’s blood inside that house or outside that house,” the sheriff said Tuesday.
Savannah Guthrie's co-host reacts to emotional video about mom's disappearance
Savannah Guthrie's co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, has reacted to an emotional video that theToday show star posted about her mom Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
“Please God, bring her home. Our heavy hearts are with these strong people, we adore,” Jenna wrote in an Instagram story Wednesday night, sharing Savannah’s new video.
In the video, Savannah said her family was “ready to talk” with anyone holding Nancy, who disappeared from her Arizona home Saturday night, but that they needed proof of life.
Khloe Kardashian sends love to Savannah Guthrie amid mom's disappearance
Khloe Kardashian has sent her love to Savannah Guthrie as her mom, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing.
Savannah posted an emotional video to Instagram Wednesday night, thanking everyone for their prayers and telling anyone holding Nancy that her family is “ready to talk.”
Nancy was abducted from her Arizona home days ago, police say.
“I am praying praying praying! I am so so sorry for you are all going through! This is unimaginable. Bring her home!!!,” Khloe commented on Savannah’s post, adding, “I have faith.”
Press briefing on Nancy Guthrie set for tomorrow
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has announced a press briefing about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. local time.
Arizona community holds vigil for Nancy Guthrie
An Arizona community hosted a candlelight vigil for Nancy Guthrie to pray for her safe return.
The 84-year-old vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills, just outside of Tucson, Saturday night. Police believe she was abducted as she slept.
The vigil was held at Saint Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church in Tucson on Wednesday.
