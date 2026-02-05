Savannah Guthrie demands anyone holding her mother provide proof of life in heartbreaking new family video

Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie made an emotional plea Wednesday night for her mother Nancy’s return, telling anybody who is holding the 84-year-old that her family is “ready to talk.”

In a video alongside her siblings, Savannah said her family had heard about the reports of a ransom letter and wanted to open a line of communication.

“However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her,” Savannah said in the video posted to Instagram.

News outlets TMZ and KGUN 9 reported that they have received ransom notes for Nancy that demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for her safe return. Police have not confirmed the authenticity of these reported notes.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said Nancy was abducted from her Arizona home, where she was last seen Saturday night.

Nanos said Tuesday his office is “aware” of reports about “possible ransom note(s),” and that investigators are “taking all tips and leads very seriously.”

President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he spoke with Savannah and is “deploying all resources to get her mother home safely.”