Officials investigate ‘new message’ regarding Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom

'It breaks my heart': Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks out about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
  • The FBI plans to display information about Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, on billboards across Arizona and neighboring states as the search continues.
  • Investigators are “aware of a new message” regarding Nancy and are inspecting its authenticity while still appealing for public tips.
  • Nancy’s doorbell camera was disconnected before her disappearance, and crucial footage could not be recovered due to a lack of an active subscription, which Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos described as “disappointing.”
  • FBI Phoenix Special Agent Heith Janke directly appealed to Nancy’s potential kidnappers, urging them to contact her family for proof of life after a ransom note was sent to the media.
  • Derrick Callella, a California man accused of sending “imposter” ransom messages to the Guthrie family, is scheduled to appear in court, though he is not expected to enter a plea today.
