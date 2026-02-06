Officials investigate ‘new message’ regarding Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom
- The FBI plans to display information about Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, on billboards across Arizona and neighboring states as the search continues.
- Investigators are “aware of a new message” regarding Nancy and are inspecting its authenticity while still appealing for public tips.
- Nancy’s doorbell camera was disconnected before her disappearance, and crucial footage could not be recovered due to a lack of an active subscription, which Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos described as “disappointing.”
- FBI Phoenix Special Agent Heith Janke directly appealed to Nancy’s potential kidnappers, urging them to contact her family for proof of life after a ransom note was sent to the media.
- Derrick Callella, a California man accused of sending “imposter” ransom messages to the Guthrie family, is scheduled to appear in court, though he is not expected to enter a plea today.
