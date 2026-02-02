TV host’s missing mom is believed to have been abducted
- Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, is believed to have been abducted from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona, on Saturday night.
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that he believes she was abducted and did not leave her home willingly.
- Authorities have processed the crime scene and concluded that a crime has taken place.
- Nancy Guthrie is considered a “vulnerable adult” due to her age but is described as “as sharp as a tack” and did not wander off due to dementia.
- The investigation is ongoing, with police ruling out the possibility that she left on her own.
