Sarah Ferguson’s charity closing in wake of Epstein files revelations

Epstein survivors hold up childhood photos from when they were abused
  • Sarah Ferguson's charity, Sarah's Trust, has announced its closure for the foreseeable future.
  • The decision follows the recent release of over three million US Department of Justice documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, which reportedly detailed his contact with Andrew and Sarah.
  • A spokesperson for Sarah's Trust said that the closure had been under discussion and in progress for several months.
  • The charity highlighted its past work, including partnering with over 60 other charities globally and delivering significant aid during the Covid pandemic and to Ukraine.
  • This development comes after seven charities previously withdrew their patronage from Ms Ferguson following leaked emails that suggested she apologised to Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
In full

