Sarah Paulson’s partner gives rare glimpse into 32-year age gap relationship
- Actor Sarah Paulson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
- Her partner, Holland Taylor, delivered a touching speech, humorously comparing Paulson to a 'mongoose' and praising her acting prowess and commitment to truth.
- Taylor highlighted Paulson's deep understanding, love and loyalty, concluding with a heartfelt declaration of love.
- The couple, who have been together since 2015, first met a decade earlier but have no plans to marry.
- Taylor also discussed their 32-year age gap, explaining how her life experience allows her to support Paulson through various challenges.