Mum and daughter named as victims of deadly sea tragedy
- A mother has died and her teenage daughter remains missing after a tragic incident off the East Yorkshire coast.
- Sarah Keeling, 45, and her 15-year-old daughter Grace Keeling, got into difficulty in the sea off Withernsea on Friday.
- The body of Sarah Keeling was recovered, along with that of 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe, who died attempting to rescue them.
- Humberside Police are continuing searches for Grace Keeling, with an increased presence in the area.
- Witnesses described 'horrendous conditions' with three-metre waves, and saw a girl 'washed away' by the sea.