Animal welfare campaigner remembered after ‘immensely shocking’ death
- Animal welfare campaigner Sarah Fisher, partner of actor Anthony Head, has died at the age of 61.
- Her daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, announced her death, describing it as "immensely shocking" and praising her as "extraordinary, kind and talented".
- Ms Fisher ran Tilley Farm, a 90-acre property in Somerset, and was a dedicated advocate for animal welfare.
- She served as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs And Cats Home and a patron of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary.
- Tributes from Battersea CEO Peter Laurie and Holly Hedge founder Pauline Leeson highlighted her compassionate nature and significant contributions to helping animals.