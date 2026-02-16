Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple companies linked to Sarah Ferguson wound down after Epstein file release

Sarah Ferguson’s charity says it will close days after Epstein files released
  • Six companies linked to Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, are being wound down following new revelations from the Epstein files.
  • Ferguson was the sole director of these companies, which include S Phoenix Events and Fergie’s Farm, none of which had a significant public profile or appeared very active.
  • Applications to strike off each company were filed after US authorities published documents detailing Sarah's contact with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The released documents include email exchanges from 2011 where Ferguson appears to tell Epstein, 'I am at your service. Just marry me,' and other messages sent after his 2008 conviction.
  • In related developments, Sarah's Trust, a charity she founded, also announced its closure, and she officially changed her name on company documents from 'Sarah Duchess of York' to 'Sarah Margaret Ferguson'.
