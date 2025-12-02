Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sarah Everard report calls for urgent action to protect women’s safety

Killer could have been traced before Sarah Everard's murder, judge says
  • Lady Elish Angiolini has called for urgent action to protect women in public spaces, releasing a major report four-and-a-half-years after the murder of Sarah Everard by police officer Wayne Couzens.
  • The report identifies "critical failures" in recording data on attacks against women and a "scattergun approach" to prevention, noting that women continue to live in fear.
  • Thirteen recommendations were issued, advocating for a "whole society" approach and nationwide police programmes, while expressing disappointment that earlier recommendations remain unimplemented.
  • Key concerns include men with sexual offence convictions not being automatically barred from policing and a quarter of police forces lacking specialist policies for investigating sexual offences.
  • The inquiry found that violence against women and girls, despite being a "national threat", lacks adequate funding and a unified approach across police forces.
