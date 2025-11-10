Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dozens injured and three seriously hurt after bus crashes in San Bernardino mountains

Emergency crews responding after 36 passengers were involved in the crash
Emergency crews responding after 36 passengers were involved in the crash (San Bernardino County Fire Department)
  • A bus overturned in the San Bernardino County Mountains, California, on Sunday evening, injuring at least 20 people.
  • The incident on Highway 330 near Running Springs involved 36 passengers, mostly teenagers, returning from a church event.
  • Three people sustained severe injuries, while 17 others were transported with minor injuries.
  • Emergency services attended the scene, and Highway 330 remains closed in both directions for assessment and debris clearance.
  • Authorities confirmed it was a single-vehicle incident, and the bus driver is not being investigated for driving under the influence.
