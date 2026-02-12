Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Beloved figure skating coach killed in Starbucks shooting

Linehan was a prolific skater, representing Team USA and winning a Silver medal at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in 2014
Linehan was a prolific skater, representing Team USA and winning a Silver medal at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in 2014 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Sam Linehan, a 28-year-old figure skating coach who represented Team USA, was killed in a shooting at a Starbucks in St Louis this week.
  • She was picking up a drink in the drive-thru when she was robbed and shot, police said.
  • Keith Lamon Brown, 58, was arrested and charged with first degree murder after the shooting. He is accused of a series of robberies and had Linehan’s driver’s license with him when he was arrested, police said.
  • “We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of our beloved Coach Sam,” The Metro Edge Figure Skating Club wrote in a statement. “Coach Sam Linehan was a cherished skater, coach, mentor, and friend whose impact reached far beyond the ice.”
  • The club continued, “A dedicated leader, Coach Sam devoted time and heart to supporting and developing skaters while instilling the values of discipline, teamwork, integrity, and resilience.”
