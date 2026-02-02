The financial concern putting one in five romantic relationships at risk in Britain
- Financial disparities are increasingly straining personal relationships in the UK, with one in five Britons having ended or considered ending a romantic or platonic connection due to salary differences.
- A survey for Nationwide revealed the average wage gap between friends and partners now stands at £32,000, contributing to these tensions.
- Despite the impact on relationships, open discussions about money remain largely taboo, with 17 per cent of Britons admitting discomfort and 23 per cent actively avoiding such conversations.
- Many fear judgment, criticism, or conflict, leading some to cancel plans, delay decisions, or even lie about their income to cope with financial tensions.
- While 42 per cent reported negative consequences from raising money issues, 33 per cent found that openly discussing finances actually strengthened their relationships.
