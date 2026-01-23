Ex-Olympian accused of ordering dozens of murders arrested
- Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who was on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list, has been arrested.
- Wedding is accused of orchestrating dozens of murders across the United States, Canada, and Latin America.
- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi unveiled a new indictment against him in November 2025.
- The indictment includes charges of murder, witness tampering, intimidation, money laundering, and drug trafficking.
- He is also accused of arranging the killing of a witness in Colombia in January to prevent his extradition to the U.S.