Ex-Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested after being on FBI’s Most Wanted list
Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder who competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics
Former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who was on the FBI’s top fugitives list, has been arrested, AP sources say.
Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder who competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics, landed on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list for allegedly ordering dozens of murders across the globe, including in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi unveiled a new indictment against him in November 2025, accusing him of new murder, witness tampering and intimidation, money laundering, and drug trafficking charges.
Ten other defendants were arrested on charges at the time of Bondi’s federal indictment, which accused Wedding of orchestrating the January killing of a witness in Colombia to help Wedding avoid extradition to the U.S.
