Russian ‘shadow tanker’ intercepted by French navy

Emmanuel Macron confirmed the news
Emmanuel Macron confirmed the news (AP)
  • The French navy has intercepted a Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron announced the operation, stating it was conducted with the support of several allies.
  • The intercepted vessel was reportedly subject to international sanctions and suspected of operating under a false flag.
  • Macron affirmed France's determination to uphold international law and ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions.
  • He highlighted that the activities of the 'shadow fleet' contribute to financing Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
