French navy intercepts Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker in the Mediterranean
Macron said the operation had been carried out with the help of France’s allies
The French navy has intercepted one of Russia’s sanctioned “shadow fleet” oil tankers in the Mediterranean, according to Emmanuel Macron.
The French president revealed that his armed forces had boarded a vessel this morning with the support of several allies.
The ship was subject to international sanctions and suspected of operating under a false flag, he said.
“We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions,” he said. “The activities of the ‘shadow fleet’ contribute to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of using a so-called “shadow fleet” of ageing vessels to export huge amounts of crude oil despite sanctions.
British forces supported a US-led mission to intercept a sanctioned Russian-flagged tanker, the Marinera, earlier this month.
It was not immediately clear whether British forces played a role in intercepting the tanker today. The Independent approached the Ministry of Defence for comment.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks