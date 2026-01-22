Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French navy intercepts Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker in the Mediterranean

Macron said the operation had been carried out with the help of France’s allies

The French navy has intercepted one of Russia’s sanctioned “shadow fleet” oil tankers in the Mediterranean, according to Emmanuel Macron.

The French president revealed that his armed forces had boarded a vessel this morning with the support of several allies.

The ship was subject to international sanctions and suspected of operating under a false flag, he said.

“We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions,” he said. “The activities of the ‘shadow fleet’ contribute to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of using a so-called “shadow fleet” of ageing vessels to export huge amounts of crude oil despite sanctions.

Emmanuel Macron said French forces boarded a ship in the Mediterranean
Emmanuel Macron said French forces boarded a ship in the Mediterranean (Emmanuel Macron / X)

British forces supported a US-led mission to intercept a sanctioned Russian-flagged tanker, the Marinera, earlier this month.

It was not immediately clear whether British forces played a role in intercepting the tanker today. The Independent approached the Ministry of Defence for comment.

More to follow...

