The dishonest tactic Russian soldiers use to trick Ukrainians during battle

  • Russian forces are reportedly disguising themselves as civilians in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, a tactic considered perfidy and a war crime under international law.
  • The commander of Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade, codenamed "Liutyi", stated that Russian troops are acting as "sabotage and reconnaissance" groups to confuse defensive units.
  • Russian forces exploit adverse weather conditions, such as rain or fog, to move through the city undetected by Ukrainian drones.
  • They avoid deploying heavy military equipment into Pokrovsk due to intense Ukrainian fire, with a Russian tank recently struck by the 68th Brigade.
  • Ukrainian logistics are complicated by a 15-kilometre "killzone" established by Russian troops around Pokrovsk, forcing Ukrainian soldiers to travel on foot.
