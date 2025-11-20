Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian forces are dressing up as civilians to confuse Ukraine’s defensive forces in the eastern town of Pokrovsk, Kyiv’s military has said.

The commander of the 68th Jaeger Brigade, codenamed "Liutyi”, told Ukrainian national broadcaster Suspilne that Russian troops are acting more like “sabotage and reconnaissance” groups rather than following any typical procedures of war.

"The most difficult thing is that they disguise themselves as civilians. They have been changing clothes for a long time and receive instructions to do so. Sometimes we identify the enemy only after the start of the firefight, because civilians will not open fire on our units,” Liutyi said.

The town in Ukraine’s Donetsk region has been the site of fierce fighting in the past year, with Russian troops finally entering in recent weeks after months of edging closer despite heavily fortified Ukrainian defences.

open image in gallery Russian troops have entered Pokrovsk in recent weeks after more than a year of fierce fighting in the region ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Liutyi added: “They do not follow any standard procedures, but their movements still complicate our logistics routes.”

The commander also said Russian troops are trying to exploit weather conditions to allow them to move through the city with ease.

Ukrainian forces rely heavily on drones for reconnaissance and defence missions. When Russian troops move through the city in rainy or foggy conditions, it makes it more difficult for Ukraine’s troops to track them.

Moscow’s troops have avoided bringing large, heavy equipment into Pokrovsk regularly, as it comes under heavy fire by Ukraine’s defence. A Russian tank was struck by soldiers of the 68th Brigade while approaching the city, The Kyiv Independent reported.

open image in gallery Drone footage from Provost, Ukraine ( Skala - 425th Separate Assault Regiment via AP )

"(Russian forces) have long since abandoned these attempts, when 16–20 units of equipment entered at the same time, because it is difficult to hide equipment from us. We will find it anyway and burn it," Liutyi said.

Soldiers of the 68th Brigade struck a Russian tank on 19 November as it approached the city.

But logistics remain difficult in the area, after Russian troops created a so-called ‘killzone’ around Pokrovsk stretching up to 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) from the city to the frontline.

"The enemy has brought many of its best crews here to work against us. The intensity of enemy drone strikes is so great that sometimes it is simply impossible to drive in (the positions)," the Ukrainian commander said, adding that they therefore have to travel through this area on foot.

Using a civilian disguise is known as perfidy. It is considered a war crime under international law.