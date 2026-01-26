Ukraine peace talks continue this week – but Russia has one major demand
- Trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US are expected to continue this week, following initial "constructive" discussions held in Abu Dhabi.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a security agreement with the US is "100 per cent ready" for signing, awaiting confirmation of a date and location.
- Zelensky emphasised that security guarantees from the United States are of primary importance to Ukraine, with the agreement requiring ratification by the US Congress and Ukrainian parliament.
- He reiterated calls for ongoing military support from allies, citing hundreds of buildings in Kyiv still lacking heating after recent Russian strikes.
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also described the talks as constructive but confirmed that Moscow's territorial demands remain unchanged.