Trump to meet Zelensky in Davos in bid to end ‘bloodbath’ Ukraine war

  • Donald Trump announced he would meet Ukrainian President Zelensky at Davos, emphasising the urgent need to end the Russia-Ukraine war due to needless deaths.
  • He described the conflict as a 'bloodbath' and suggested that both Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky are willing to make a deal.
  • Trump offered US assistance to Europe and Nato in resolving the war.
  • His condition for this aid was a 'piece of ice', seemingly referring to Greenland, which he considered a small request compared to US contributions to Nato.
  • He affirmed the US's 100% commitment to Nato but expressed doubt about whether allies would reciprocate this support.
