What Putin said about Ukraine during bizarre Christmas speech

Arpan Rai
Putin calls Ukraine invasion his ‘holy mission’ in bizarre Christmas address
  • Vladimir Putin described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "holy mission" to defend the nation during an Orthodox Christmas address.
  • He praised Russian soldiers as "warriors" acting "as if at the Lord's behest", combining militaristic rhetoric with calls for unity.
  • The ongoing conflict has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and significantly disrupted post-WW2 peace in Europe.
  • Putin's statements followed peace talks in Paris involving Ukraine, European allies, and two US envoys, aimed at establishing a united position for Moscow.
  • During these talks, the UK and France formally pledged to provide troops on the ground in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, a commitment supported by the US.
