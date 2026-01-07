What Putin said about Ukraine during bizarre Christmas speech
- Vladimir Putin described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "holy mission" to defend the nation during an Orthodox Christmas address.
- He praised Russian soldiers as "warriors" acting "as if at the Lord's behest", combining militaristic rhetoric with calls for unity.
- The ongoing conflict has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and significantly disrupted post-WW2 peace in Europe.
- Putin's statements followed peace talks in Paris involving Ukraine, European allies, and two US envoys, aimed at establishing a united position for Moscow.
- During these talks, the UK and France formally pledged to provide troops on the ground in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, a commitment supported by the US.